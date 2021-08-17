$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 17th-9AM
How did you do today playing along?
- Button, Oyster, and Shiitake are all different varieties of what?
(Mushrooms)
- In golf, a score of one stroke over par at a hole is called a what?
(Bogey)
- What colour belt is given to a first-rank karate student?
(White)
- A ‘murder’ refers to a flock of which type of bird?
(Crows)
- What do we have on our tongues that allow us to taste the differences in different foods?
(Taste buds)
- SPELL: Strategy.
(S T R A T E G Y)
- Bruce Banner was exposed to Gamma Radiation, which turned him into what?
(The Hulk)
- Name the Queen of Pop Material Girl who celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday.
(Madonna)
- What City are you in if you are at Madison Square Garden?
(New York City)
- In math, when following the rule of ‘BEDMAS’, what does the B stand for?
(Brackets)