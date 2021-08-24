$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, AUGUST 24TH-5PM
How did you do?
1. What type of scientist studies and forecasts the weather?
(Meteorologist)
2. Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.
(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)
3. What is one third of fifteen hundred?
(500)
4. Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Purple?
(Blue & Red)
5. A Labradoodle is a mix between a Labrador and what other dog breed?
(Poodle)
6. SPELL: Labrador.
(L A B R A D O R)
7. What is the term for the runner who runs last on a relay team?
(Anchor/Anchor leg)
8. Katniss, Rue, and Peeta are all characters from which novel-based film series?
(The Hunger Games)
9. In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?
(Atlantic)
10. ‘Monterey Jack’ is a type of WHAT food?
(Cheese)