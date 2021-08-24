$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, AUGUST 24TH-5PM

1. What type of scientist studies and forecasts the weather?

(Meteorologist)

2. Name a fruit mentioned in the title of a Harry Styles song.

(Watermelon/Cherry/Kiwi)

3. What is one third of fifteen hundred?

(500)

4. Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Purple?

(Blue & Red)

5. A Labradoodle is a mix between a Labrador and what other dog breed?

(Poodle)

6. SPELL: Labrador.

(L A B R A D O R)

7. What is the term for the runner who runs last on a relay team?

(Anchor/Anchor leg)

8. Katniss, Rue, and Peeta are all characters from which novel-based film series?

(The Hunger Games)

9. In which ocean is the Bermuda Triangle located?

(Atlantic)

10. ‘Monterey Jack’ is a type of WHAT food?

(Cheese)