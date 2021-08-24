Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 24th-9AM

How did you do today playing along?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?
    (Amphibian)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Alliance.
    (A L L I A N C E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘The Big Apple’ is a nickname for which US City?
    (New York) 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the boy who owns Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies?
    (Andy)

 

 

 

 

  1. The Blue Jays face the White Sox again tonight. Are they playing in Chicago or Toronto?
    (Toronto)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What do you need to add to 300 to get the sum of 750?
    (450)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name given for a board of food, often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts?
    (Charcuterie Board)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. By what title were the leaders of Ancient Egypt known?
    (Pharaohs)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, or Justin Bieber?
    (Ed Sheeran)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What type of electricity do you get when you rub two balloons and they stick together?
    (Static)

 

 

 

 

 

