$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 24th-9AM
How did you do today playing along?
- An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?
(Amphibian)
- SPELL: Alliance.
(A L L I A N C E)
- ‘The Big Apple’ is a nickname for which US City?
(New York)
- What is the name of the boy who owns Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story movies?
(Andy)
- The Blue Jays face the White Sox again tonight. Are they playing in Chicago or Toronto?
(Toronto)
- What do you need to add to 300 to get the sum of 750?
(450)
- What is the name given for a board of food, often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts?
(Charcuterie Board)
- By what title were the leaders of Ancient Egypt known?
(Pharaohs)
- Which artist is NOT Canadian: Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, or Justin Bieber?
(Ed Sheeran)
- What type of electricity do you get when you rub two balloons and they stick together?
(Static)