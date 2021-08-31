$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, AUGUST 31ST-5PM

TRUE OR FALSE: The python is a poisonous snake.

(False)

2. The cheesesteak sandwich originated in which US City?

(Philadelphia)

3. What year will it be 25 years from now?

(2046)

4. What popular Canadian cocktail is made with vodka and Clamato juice?

(Caesar)

5. Name the artist who headlined at the 2021 Super Bowl.

(The Weeknd)

6. What is the food of choice for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

(Pizza)

7. The acronym SWAT stands for Special Weapons and WHAT?

(Tactics)

8. Which chess piece can only move diagonally?

(A Bishop)

9. A Colonel is an army officer of high rank. SPELL: Colonel.

(C O L O N E L)

10. How many astrological signs are there in the zodiac?

(12)