$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 31st-9AM

How did you do this morning playing along?

  1. Joe wants to make a BLT sandwich. What does BLT stand for?
    (Bacon Lettuce Tomato)

 

 

 

 

  1. Brussels is the capital City of which Country?
    (Belgium)

 

 

 

 

  1. What mythical creature of the Himalayas is also known as the Yeti?
    (The Abominable Snowman) 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Boulevard.
    (B O U L E V A R D)

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Botany’ is the scientific study of WHAT?
    (Plants/Plantlife)

 

 

 

 

  1. From the Marvel Universe, what is the name of Thor’s brother?
    (Loki)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of Toronto’s CFL team?
    (Argonauts/Toronto Argonauts)

 

 

 

 

  1. If you have six cases of pop and each case has six cans, how many cans of pop do you have in total?
    (6×6 = 36)

 

 

 

 

  1. What band has Gwen Stefani been the lead vocalist for since 1986?
    (No Doubt)

 

 

 

 

  1. What object is said to bring 7 years of bad luck if broken?
    (Mirror)

 

