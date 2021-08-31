$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 31st-9AM
How did you do this morning playing along?
- Joe wants to make a BLT sandwich. What does BLT stand for?
(Bacon Lettuce Tomato)
- Brussels is the capital City of which Country?
(Belgium)
- What mythical creature of the Himalayas is also known as the Yeti?
(The Abominable Snowman)
- SPELL: Boulevard.
(B O U L E V A R D)
- ‘Botany’ is the scientific study of WHAT?
(Plants/Plantlife)
- From the Marvel Universe, what is the name of Thor’s brother?
(Loki)
- What is the name of Toronto’s CFL team?
(Argonauts/Toronto Argonauts)
- If you have six cases of pop and each case has six cans, how many cans of pop do you have in total?
(6×6 = 36)
- What band has Gwen Stefani been the lead vocalist for since 1986?
(No Doubt)
- What object is said to bring 7 years of bad luck if broken?
(Mirror)