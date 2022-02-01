$10,000 Minute Tuesday February 1st – 2PM

By what title were the leaders of Ancient Egypt known?

(Pharaohs)







2. SPELL: Dialogue.

(D I A L O G U E)







3. Name a sea creature that is capable of producing natural pearls.

(Oyster/Clam/Mussel)







4. Zinfandel, Malbec and Shiraz are all different types of WHAT colour wine?

(Red)







5. What was the name of the alien in The Flintstones animated series?

(The Great Gazoo)







6. Claire wants to call her friend in Tokyo. If it’s 5PM here and Tokyo is 14 hours ahead, what time is it in Tokyo?

(7AM)







7. NFL superstar Tom Brady announced his retirement today. Name one of the two NFL teams he spent his career playing with.

(Tampa Bay Buccaneers/New England Patriots)







8. What is the proper title of the person who carries a golfer’s clubs around the course?

(Caddie)







9. Name the device used by musicians that marks time at a selected rate by giving a regular ‘tick’ sound.

(Metronome)







10. What is the world’s largest island?

(Greenland)