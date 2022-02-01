Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, February 1st-9AM

How did you do this morning?

  1. Who was Canada’s first prime minister?
    (John A MacDonald)

 

 

 

 

  1. What was the name of the group from the movie ‘Grease’ made up of Frenchie, Rizzo, Jan and Marty?
    (The Pink Ladies)

 

 

 

 

  1. The 2022 Winter Olympics start this Friday. What City is hosting this year?
    (Bejing)

 

 

 

 

  1. What creature is also known by the Native American name ‘Sasquatch’?
    (Bigfoot)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Zucchini.
    (Z U C C H I N I)

 

 

 

 

  1. What marine plant is sushi traditionally wrapped in?
    (Seaweed)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the American singer whose stage name derived from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’
    (Lady Gaga)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: An owl can rotate its head 360 degrees.
    (FALSE – Approx 270 degrees)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The perimeter of a circle is called the what?
    (Circumference)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What does Earth do that causes night and day?
    (Rotates)

