$10,000 Minute Tuesday, February 1st-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- Who was Canada’s first prime minister?
(John A MacDonald)
- What was the name of the group from the movie ‘Grease’ made up of Frenchie, Rizzo, Jan and Marty?
(The Pink Ladies)
- The 2022 Winter Olympics start this Friday. What City is hosting this year?
(Bejing)
- What creature is also known by the Native American name ‘Sasquatch’?
(Bigfoot)
- SPELL: Zucchini.
(Z U C C H I N I)
- What marine plant is sushi traditionally wrapped in?
(Seaweed)
- Name the American singer whose stage name derived from the Queen song ‘Radio Ga Ga’
(Lady Gaga)
- TRUE OR FALSE: An owl can rotate its head 360 degrees.
(FALSE – Approx 270 degrees)
- The perimeter of a circle is called the what?
(Circumference)
- What does Earth do that causes night and day?
(Rotates)