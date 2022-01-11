$10,000 Minute Tuesday, January 11th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What baseball position is known as ‘The hot corner’?
(Third base)
- If you have quintuplets, how many kids do you have?
(5)
- The fizz that bubbles up when you crack open a can of pop is what?
(Carbon Dioxide)
- What did Mary Poppins use to fly?
(Her Umbrella/Her Parrot-Handled Umbrella)
- If you order a martini ‘with a twist’, the bartender will add what to your martini?
(Lemon peel/Lemon)
- Of the four female main characters from ‘Sex In The City, which character is NOT in the HBO sequel called ‘And Just Like That…’?
(Samantha)
- What organs do fish use to get oxygen from water?
(Gills)
- SPELL: Privilege.
(P R I V I L E G E)
- Kim orders four dozen bagels. How many bagels did she order in total?
(4×12 = 48)
- TRUE OR FALSE: The Canadian Rockies spans across three provinces.
(FALSE – Only 2 provinces – Alberta & British Columbia)