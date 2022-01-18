$10,000 Minute Tuesday, January 18th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- How many times has Canada hosted the Olympics? MORE than 5 or LESS than 5 times?
(LESS – 3 – Summer 1976 Montreal, Winter 1988 Calgary, AND Winter 2010 Vancouver)
- In which direction does a compass always point towards?
(North)
- Name the form of alternative medicine that involves pricking the skin with needles to alleviate pain.
(Acupuncture)
- What platform did Justin Bieber first get discovered on?
(YouTube)
- How many golden tickets does Willy Wonka hide in his chocolate Wonka Bars?
(5)
- What kind of angle is formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o clock?
(Right Angle/90 Degree Angle)
- SPELL: Aardvark.
(A A R D V A R K)
- What animal is known for showing off its large colourful tail?
(Peacock)
- What is the name of the spongy tissue found inside the innermost part of bones?
(Bone Marrow)
- What colour is grenadine syrup?
(Red)