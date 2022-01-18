Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, January 18th-9AM

  1. How many times has Canada hosted the Olympics? MORE than 5 or LESS than 5 times?

(LESS – 3 – Summer 1976 Montreal, Winter 1988 Calgary, AND Winter 2010 Vancouver)

 

 

  1. In which direction does a compass always point towards?

(North)

 

 

  1. Name the form of alternative medicine that involves pricking the skin with needles to alleviate pain.

(Acupuncture)

 

 

  1. What platform did Justin Bieber first get discovered on?

(YouTube)

 

 

  1. How many golden tickets does Willy Wonka hide in his chocolate Wonka Bars?

(5)

 

 

  1. What kind of angle is formed by the hands of a clock at 3 o clock?

(Right Angle/90 Degree Angle)

 

 

  1. SPELL: Aardvark.

(A A R D V A R K)

 

 

  1. What animal is known for showing off its large colourful tail?

(Peacock)

 

 

  1. What is the name of the spongy tissue found inside the innermost part of bones?

(Bone Marrow)

 

 

  1. What colour is grenadine syrup?

(Red)

