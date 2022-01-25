Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, January 25th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

  1. Name the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside.
    (Strawberry)

 

 

 

 

  1. What organ in the human body has four chambers?
    (Heart)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What year will it be 25 years from now?
    (2047)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The cheesesteak sandwich originated in which US City?
    (Philadelphia)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many inches are in one foot?
    (12)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The three basic types of rock include Metamorphic, Sedimentary, and what else?
    (Igneous)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Eleven, Mike, and Dustin are all characters from which popular Netflix series?
    (Stranger Things)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What edible bulb of the onion family is composed of small segments called cloves?
    (Garlic)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is Canada’s official summer sport?
    (Lacrosse)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. A Colonel is an army officer of high rank. SPELL: Colonel.
    (C O L O N E L)

