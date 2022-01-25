$10,000 Minute Tuesday, January 25th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- Name the only fruit that has its seeds on the outside.
(Strawberry)
- What organ in the human body has four chambers?
(Heart)
- What year will it be 25 years from now?
(2047)
- The cheesesteak sandwich originated in which US City?
(Philadelphia)
- How many inches are in one foot?
(12)
- The three basic types of rock include Metamorphic, Sedimentary, and what else?
(Igneous)
- Eleven, Mike, and Dustin are all characters from which popular Netflix series?
(Stranger Things)
- What edible bulb of the onion family is composed of small segments called cloves?
(Garlic)
- What is Canada’s official summer sport?
(Lacrosse)
- A Colonel is an army officer of high rank. SPELL: Colonel.
(C O L O N E L)