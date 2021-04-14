$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 14th At 9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What ocean is the Great Barrier Reef located in?
(Pacific)
- What is the perimeter of a square with sides seven centimetres long?
(7×4 = 28)
- Name a sport with rackets, in which a ‘shuttlecock’ is played back and forth across a net.
(Badminton/Battledore)
- What is the only vowel NOT found on the top row of a standard computer keyboard?
(A)
- What is the name for a medical practitioner qualified to diagnose and treat skin disorders?
(Dermatologist)
- Which US State is famous for its peaches?
(Georgia)
- How many albums did Taylor Swift release in 2020?
(2 – Evermore & Folklore)
- What is the name of the bird from ‘The Lion King’ that watches over Simba, as Mufasa’s most trusted advisor?
(Zazu)
- What plant is often used by humans to ease the pain from a sunburn?
(Aloe/Aloe Vera)
- SPELL: Gullible.
(G U L L I B L E)