Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 21st At 9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. Name the sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice towards a target area.

(Curling)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What does the abbreviation UFO stand for?

(Unidentified Flying Object)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What kind of animal is the video game character ‘Sonic’?

(Hedgehog)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the long muscular tube that moves food from the back of your throat down to the stomach?

(Esophagus)

 

  1. The great pyramid of Giza is located in which Country?

(Egypt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What cooking term is used to describe pasta or rice that is cooked to be firm to the bite?

(Al dente)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Prince has a new album releasing this year called Welcome 2 America. Has he released MORE or LESS than 30 albums to date?

(More – the new album will be his 40th)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Leisure.

(L E I S U R E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many degrees are there in a circle?

(360)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In the Jungle Book, who teaches Mowgli the bare necessities of life?

(Baloo)

Related posts

$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, APRIL 20TH AT 5PM

$10 000 Minute April 20th – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, April 20th At 9AM