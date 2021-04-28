Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 28th At 9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. The lemur is a primate native only to the African island of what?

(Madagascar)

 

 

 

  1. In which film did father and son actors Will and Jaden Smith first appear together?

(Pursuit of Happyness)

 

 

 

 

  1. What kind of seeds are used to make Tahini?

(Sesame Seeds)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many continents are there on Earth?

(7 – Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Arachnophobia is the fear of what?

(Spiders)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What kind of force do brake pads use to slow down a bike?

(Friction)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL:Turquoise.

(T U R Q U O I S E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you saved $1,000 once a month for 3 years, how much money would you have saved?

($36,000)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In baseball, the acronym DH stands for what?

(Designated Hitter)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is another word used for a Phonograph?

(Gramophone/Record Player)

 

Related posts

$1000 Minute Tuesday April 27 – 5PM

$1000 Minute Tuesday April 27 – 2PM

$10,000 Tuesday, April 27th At 9AM