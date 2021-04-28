$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 28th At 9AM
- The lemur is a primate native only to the African island of what?
(Madagascar)
- In which film did father and son actors Will and Jaden Smith first appear together?
(Pursuit of Happyness)
- What kind of seeds are used to make Tahini?
(Sesame Seeds)
- How many continents are there on Earth?
(7 – Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, South America)
- Arachnophobia is the fear of what?
(Spiders)
- What kind of force do brake pads use to slow down a bike?
(Friction)
- SPELL:Turquoise.
(T U R Q U O I S E)
- If you saved $1,000 once a month for 3 years, how much money would you have saved?
($36,000)
- In baseball, the acronym DH stands for what?
(Designated Hitter)
- What is another word used for a Phonograph?
(Gramophone/Record Player)