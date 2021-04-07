$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th 5pm

1) What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?

(Deja vu)

2) What do you call the rotating rod a ‘rotisserie’ is cooked on?

(Spit)

3) SPELL: Rotisserie.

(R O T I S S E R I E)

4) If Paul’s babysitter charges twelve dollars an hour, how much will he owe for four hours of babysitting?

($48)

5) Kim Kardashian & Kanye West have four children together; name one of them.

(North/Saint/Chicago/Psalm)

6) What animal is known for showing off its large colorful tail feathers?

(Peacock)

7) What was the name of the Robin Williams film where he dresses up as an elderly British Nanny?

(Mrs. Doubtfire)

8) What is the name of the spongy tissue found inside the innermost part of bones?

(Bone Marrow)

9) The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US State?

(Arizona)

10) There are five different coloured rings on the Olympic symbol; Blue, Yellow, Black, Red, and what other colour?

(Green)