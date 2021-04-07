$10,000 MINUTE WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7TH AT 2PM

SPELL: Vacuum.

(V A C U U M)

2. What is the name given for a board of food often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits and nuts?

(Charcuterie Board)

3. What do golfers shout to warn other golfers when they hit a straying shot?

(Fore)

4. An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?

(Amphibian)

5. What office supply store was known to use the slogan ‘That was easy’.

(Staples)

6. What is the name of the high school in Grease that the Pink Ladies and T-Birds attend?

(Rydell High)

7. In which direction does the sun set?

(West)

8. What is the name of the girl group that Beyonce started her musical career with?

(Destiny’s Child)

9. One load of laundry at the laundromat costs a dollar fifty. How much would you pay in total for three loads?

($4.50)

10. Which planet in our solar system is the closest to the sun?

(Mercury)