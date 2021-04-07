$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th At 9AM
How did you do today?
- Name the cartoon character known for the catchphrase “What’s up doc?”
(Bugs Bunny)
- If Emily is 8 years old and Sarah is half of Emily’s age, how old will Sarah be when Emily is 80?
(76)
- Name the American singer that was known as the ‘King of Pop’ and famous for his moonwalk dance.
(Michael Jackson)
- On a standard keyboard, what letter is beside the tab key?
(Q)
- Name a sea creature that is capable of producing natural pearls.
(Oyster/Clam/Mussel)
- How many points is a touchdown worth in Football?
(6)
- Regarding Longitude and Latitude, which one specifies a location’s distance North or South of the equator?
(Latitude)
- Ciabatta, pumpernickel, and sourdough are all different types of what food?
(Bread)
- Water which collects as droplets on a cold surface when humid air is in contact with it, is known as what?
(Condensation)
- SPELL: Millennium.
(M I L L E N N I U M)