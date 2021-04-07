Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, April 7th At 9AM

How did you do today?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

  1. Name the cartoon character known for the catchphrase “What’s up doc?”

(Bugs Bunny)

 

 

 

  1. If Emily is 8 years old and Sarah is half of Emily’s age, how old will Sarah be when Emily is 80?

(76)

 

 

 

  1. Name the American singer that was known as the ‘King of Pop’ and famous for his moonwalk dance.

(Michael Jackson)

 

 

 

  1. On a standard keyboard, what letter is beside the tab key?

(Q)

 

 

 

  1. Name a sea creature that is capable of producing natural pearls.

(Oyster/Clam/Mussel)

 

 

 

  1. How many points is a touchdown worth in Football?

(6)

 

 

 

  1. Regarding Longitude and Latitude, which one specifies a location’s distance North or South of the equator?

(Latitude)

 

 

 

  1. Ciabatta, pumpernickel, and sourdough are all different types of what food?

(Bread)

 

 

 

  1. Water which collects as droplets on a cold surface when humid air is in contact with it, is known as what?

(Condensation)

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Millennium.

(M I L L E N N I U M)

 

