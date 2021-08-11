$10,000 Minute Wednesday, August 11th At 9AM
How did you do today?
- How many S’s are in the word ASSESSMENT?
(4)
- What name is given to the cooking of an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?
(Poached egg)
- What baseball position is known as ‘the hot corner’?
(Third base)
- What is the capital of Manitoba?
(Winnipeg)
- What set of ridges, loops, and whorls are different for every person?
(Fingerprints)
- Which NBA player starred in the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie released this year?
(Lebron James)
- Which of the following Kool FM artists is NOT Canadian: Alessia Cara, Delaney Jane or Doja Cat.
(Doja Cat)
- What Bingo letter will the number 15 appear under?
(B)
- What animal will turn into a prince if kissed by a beautiful maiden?
(A Frog)
- Which fraction is greater, three quarters (¾) or five-eighths (⅝)?
(Three quarters)