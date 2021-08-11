Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, August 11th At 9AM

How did you do today?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

 

  1. How many S’s are in the word ASSESSMENT?
    (4)

 

 

 

 

  1. What name is given to the cooking of an egg without its shell, by boiling it in water?
    (Poached egg)

 

 

 

  1. What baseball position is known as ‘the hot corner’?
    (Third base)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the capital of Manitoba?
    (Winnipeg)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What set of ridges, loops, and whorls are different for every person?
    (Fingerprints)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which NBA player starred in the ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ movie released this year?
    (Lebron James)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which of the following Kool FM artists is NOT Canadian: Alessia Cara, Delaney Jane or Doja Cat.
    (Doja Cat)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What Bingo letter will the number 15 appear under?
    (B)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What animal will turn into a prince if kissed by a beautiful maiden?
    (A Frog)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which fraction is greater, three quarters (¾) or five-eighths (⅝)?
    (Three quarters)

 

Related posts

$10,000 MINUTE TUESDAY, AUGUST 10TH AT 5PM

$1000 Minute Tuesday August 10th, 10AM

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 10th At 9AM