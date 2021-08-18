Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, August 18th-9AM

How did you do playing along today?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. Paw Patrol the movie is being released in theatres everywhere Friday, name one of the original 5 Pups in Paw Patrol
    (Chase, Rocky, Rubble, Sky, Zuma)

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Disinfectant.
    (D I S I N F E C T A N T)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name one of the most common COVID 19 Vaccine manufacturers
    (Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca) 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you bought 3 dozen donuts and gave away 6 of them, how many would you have leftover?
    (30)

 

 

 

 

  1. In a game of tennis, what is the numerical score if it’s Love-Love?
    (0-0)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many capital cities are there in Canada?
    (14 – 10 province capitals, 3 territory capitals, 1 capital City for the Country)

 

 

 

 

  1. What season will we be in on December 19th, 2021?
    (Fall-Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21st, 2021)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?
    (Pluto)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What does the % represent when it comes to milk?
    (The amount of fat in the milk by weight)

 

 

 

 

  1. In the board game Monopoly, what colour property is Kentucky Avenue?
    (Red)

Related posts

$10 000 MINUTE TUESDAY AUGUST 17TH – 5PM

$10 000 Minute Tuesday August 17th – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, August 17th-9AM