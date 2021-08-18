$10,000 Minute Wednesday, August 18th-9AM
How did you do playing along today?
- Paw Patrol the movie is being released in theatres everywhere Friday, name one of the original 5 Pups in Paw Patrol
(Chase, Rocky, Rubble, Sky, Zuma)
- SPELL: Disinfectant.
(D I S I N F E C T A N T)
- Name one of the most common COVID 19 Vaccine manufacturers
(Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca)
- If you bought 3 dozen donuts and gave away 6 of them, how many would you have leftover?
(30)
- In a game of tennis, what is the numerical score if it’s Love-Love?
(0-0)
- How many capital cities are there in Canada?
(14 – 10 province capitals, 3 territory capitals, 1 capital City for the Country)
- What season will we be in on December 19th, 2021?
(Fall-Winter doesn’t officially start until December 21st, 2021)
- What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s dog?
(Pluto)
- What does the % represent when it comes to milk?
(The amount of fat in the milk by weight)
- In the board game Monopoly, what colour property is Kentucky Avenue?
(Red)