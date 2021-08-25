Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, August 25th -9AM

How did you do this morning playing along?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. When referring to a website, what does ‘WWW’ stand for?
    (World Wide Web)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie?
    (Polar Bear)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Arctic.
    (A R C T I C) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which day of the week has the most letters in its name?
    (Wednesday)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Someone Like You’, and ‘Hello’ are all hit songs from which English singer?
    (Adele)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What track and field event involves the throwing of a light spear by hand?
    (Javelin/Javelin throw)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. 75 plus WHAT equals 107?
    (32)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What vegetable are dill pickles made from?
    (Cucumbers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. A scientist who studies the history of life on Earth through plant and animal fossils is called a WHAT?
    (Paleontologist)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. From the Wizard of Oz, what is the name of Dorothy’s dog?
    (Toto)

 

