$10,000 Minute Wednesday, August 25th -9AM
How did you do this morning playing along?
- When referring to a website, what does ‘WWW’ stand for?
(World Wide Web)
- Which arctic animal can be found on the Canadian toonie?
(Polar Bear)
- SPELL: Arctic.
(A R C T I C)
- Which day of the week has the most letters in its name?
(Wednesday)
- ‘Rolling in the Deep’, ‘Someone Like You’, and ‘Hello’ are all hit songs from which English singer?
(Adele)
- What track and field event involves the throwing of a light spear by hand?
(Javelin/Javelin throw)
- 75 plus WHAT equals 107?
(32)
- What vegetable are dill pickles made from?
(Cucumbers)
- A scientist who studies the history of life on Earth through plant and animal fossils is called a WHAT?
(Paleontologist)
- From the Wizard of Oz, what is the name of Dorothy’s dog?
(Toto)