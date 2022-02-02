$10,000 Minute Wednesday February 2nd – 2PM
Would you have won $1000?
- In a game of hockey, what position takes the face off?
(Centre/Centerman)
2. How many valves are there in the human heart?
(4)
3. What is the X-Men character ‘Wolverine’s’ real name?
(Logan)
4. SPELL: Embarrass.
(E M B A R R A S S)
5. A painting, drawing, or photograph showing only the face, or head and shoulders is known as a what?
(Portrait)
6. What type of animal is Moby Dick?
(Whale/Sperm Whale)
7. If you have ONE of every Canadian coin currently in circulation, how much money would you have?
($3.40 – 1 Toonie, 1 Loonie, 1 Quarter, 1 Dime, 1 Nickel)
8. Regarding Longitude and Latitude, which one specifies a location’s distance North or South of the equator?
(Latitude)
9. What is the name given for a board of food, often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts?
(Charcuterie Board)
10. Name the actor that played the big screen’s first James Bond in 1962.
(Sean Connery)