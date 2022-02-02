$10,000 Minute Wednesday February 2nd – 2PM

In a game of hockey, what position takes the face off?

(Centre/Centerman)







2. How many valves are there in the human heart?

(4)







3. What is the X-Men character ‘Wolverine’s’ real name?

(Logan)







4. SPELL: Embarrass.

(E M B A R R A S S)







5. A painting, drawing, or photograph showing only the face, or head and shoulders is known as a what?

(Portrait)







6. What type of animal is Moby Dick?

(Whale/Sperm Whale)







7. If you have ONE of every Canadian coin currently in circulation, how much money would you have?

($3.40 – 1 Toonie, 1 Loonie, 1 Quarter, 1 Dime, 1 Nickel)







8. Regarding Longitude and Latitude, which one specifies a location’s distance North or South of the equator?

(Latitude)







9. What is the name given for a board of food, often consisting of a variety of meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts?

(Charcuterie Board)







10. Name the actor that played the big screen’s first James Bond in 1962.

(Sean Connery)