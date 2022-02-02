$10,000 Minute Wednesday, February 2nd-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What animal is protected by its own armour plating when it rolls into a ball?
(Armadillo)
- Which is heavier – 50 pounds or 20 kilograms?
(50 Pounds)
- Which DC Superhero did Ryan Reynolds portray?
(Green Lantern)
- Which planet in our solar system is THIRD from the sun?
(Earth)
- SPELL: Acquire.
(A C Q U I R E)
- What do golfers shout to warn other golfers when they hit a straying shot?
(Fore)
- There are five different coloured rings on the Olympic symbol; Blue, Yellow, Black, Red and what other colour?
(Green)
- What is the name of the sauce that traditionally accompanies souvlaki?
(Tzatziki)
- Name the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Colombian singer who celebrates her birthday today.
(Shakira)
- Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?
(Michelangelo)