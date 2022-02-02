Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, February 2nd-9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What animal is protected by its own armour plating when it rolls into a ball?
    (Armadillo)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which is heavier – 50 pounds or 20 kilograms?
    (50 Pounds)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which DC Superhero did Ryan Reynolds portray?
    (Green Lantern)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which planet in our solar system is THIRD from the sun?
    (Earth)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Acquire.
    (A C Q U I R E)

 

 

 

 

  1. What do golfers shout to warn other golfers when they hit a straying shot?
    (Fore)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. There are five different coloured rings on the Olympic symbol; Blue, Yellow, Black, Red and what other colour?
    (Green)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the sauce that traditionally accompanies souvlaki?
    (Tzatziki)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ Colombian singer who celebrates her birthday today.
    (Shakira)

 

 

 

  1. Who painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?
    (Michelangelo)

 

Related posts

$10,000 Minute Winner Feb 1 5pm

$10,000 Minute Tuesday February 1st – 2PM

$10,000 Minute Tuesday, February 1st-9AM