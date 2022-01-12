Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, January 12th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

  1. What liquor do you use when making a traditional screwdriver cocktail?

(Vodka)

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the screwdriver with pointed edges in the shape of an X?

(Philips Screwdriver)

 

 

 

 

  1. There are 3 spiders sitting on a web, how many legs do they have altogether?

(8 legs per spider = 24 total)

 

 

 

 

  1. Emerald City is where the Wizard lived in The Wizard of Oz. What colour is Emerald?

(Green)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Emerald.

(E M E R A L D)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. On the farm, what is a kid?

(A baby goat)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Who is Batman’s crime-fighting partner?

(Robin)

 

 

 

 

  1. How many colours are in a rainbow?

(7)

 

 

 

  1. Which singing voice is the highest pitch – Soprano, Tenor or Baritone?

(Soprano)

 

 

 

 

  1. In sports, what does MVP stand for?

(Most Valuable Player)

