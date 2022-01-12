$10,000 Minute Wednesday, January 12th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
-
What liquor do you use when making a traditional screwdriver cocktail?
(Vodka)
-
What is the name of the screwdriver with pointed edges in the shape of an X?
(Philips Screwdriver)
-
There are 3 spiders sitting on a web, how many legs do they have altogether?
(8 legs per spider = 24 total)
-
Emerald City is where the Wizard lived in The Wizard of Oz. What colour is Emerald?
(Green)
-
SPELL: Emerald.
(E M E R A L D)
-
On the farm, what is a kid?
(A baby goat)
-
Who is Batman’s crime-fighting partner?
(Robin)
-
How many colours are in a rainbow?
(7)
-
Which singing voice is the highest pitch – Soprano, Tenor or Baritone?
(Soprano)
-
In sports, what does MVP stand for?
(Most Valuable Player)