$10,000 Minute Wednesday, January 19th -9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What is a spider’s web made out of?
(Silk)
- Name the pop-rock band that Adam Levine has been the lead vocalist of since 1994.
(Maroon 5)
- What is the three-letter airport code for Toronto?
(YYZ)
- Referring to styles of beer, what does the A stand for in IPA?
(Ale)
- If you work 8 hours a day, 6 days a week – how many hours a week total do you work?
(48 Hours)
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is better known by what abbreviation?
(NASA)
- What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?
(Necktie/Tie)
- When heading Northbound on Highway 400, which exit comes first; Essa or Mapleview?
(Mapleview)
- ‘Point Guard’ is a common position played in what sport?
(Basketball)
- SPELL: Nuisance.
(N U I S A N C E)