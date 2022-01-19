Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, January 19th -9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. What is a spider’s web made out of?
    (Silk)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the pop-rock band that Adam Levine has been the lead vocalist of since 1994.
    (Maroon 5)

 

 

 

  1. What is the three-letter airport code for Toronto?
    (YYZ)

 

 

 

 

  1. Referring to styles of beer, what does the A stand for in IPA?
    (Ale)

 

 

 

 

  1. If you work 8 hours a day, 6 days a week – how many hours a week total do you work?
    (48 Hours)

 

 

 

  1. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, is better known by what abbreviation?
    (NASA)

 

 

 

 

  1. What does Fred Flintstone wear around his neck?
    (Necktie/Tie)

 

 

 

 

  1. When heading Northbound on Highway 400, which exit comes first; Essa or Mapleview?
    (Mapleview)

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Point Guard’ is a common position played in what sport?
    (Basketball)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Nuisance.
    (N U I S A N C E)

 

 

