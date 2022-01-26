$10,000 Minute Wednesday, January 26th-9AM
How did you do this morning?
- What is a female deer called?
(Doe)
- What is the name of the traditional trip a newlywed couple goes on after their wedding?
(Honeymoon)
- The candlestick, lead pipe, knife, revolver, rope, and what else are the six weapons in a standard game of Clue?(Wrench)
- SPELL: Parmesan.
(P A R M E S A N)
- Name a racket and ball sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.
(Squash or Racquetball)
- Steve Rodgers is the real name of which Marvel Superhero?
(Captain America)
- Including Y, how many vowels are there in the alphabet?
(6)
- Vanessa Carlton became a one-hit-wonder for which 2001 song?
(A Thousand Miles)
- What is the number three point one four (3.14) more commonly known as?
(Pi)
- In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu?
(Peru)