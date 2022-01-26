Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, January 26th-9AM

How did you do this morning?

$1000 Minute
  1. What is a female deer called?
    (Doe)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the traditional trip a newlywed couple goes on after their wedding?
    (Honeymoon)

 

 

 

 

  1. The candlestick, lead pipe, knife, revolver, rope, and what else are the six weapons in a standard game of Clue?(Wrench)

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Parmesan.
    (P A R M E S A N)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name a racket and ball sport played by two or four players in a four-walled court with a small, hollow rubber ball.
    (Squash or Racquetball)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Steve Rodgers is the real name of which Marvel Superhero?
    (Captain America)

 

 

 

 

  1. Including Y, how many vowels are there in the alphabet?
    (6)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Vanessa Carlton became a one-hit-wonder for which 2001 song?
    (A Thousand Miles)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the number three point one four (3.14) more commonly known as?
    (Pi)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In which South American Country can you visit Machu Picchu?
    (Peru)

 

