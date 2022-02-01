$10,000 Minute Winner Feb 1 5pm

The slogan ‘it’s in you to give’ refers to giving what?

2. You put 6 PAIRS of socks in the washer but after drying them notice you only have 9 socks. How many socks did you lose?

3. SPELL: Vacuum.

4. Name the only Canadian NHL team in Manitoba.

5. What Country is the K Pop band BTS from?

6. Name the museum you would have to visit to see the famous Mona Lisa painting.

7. There are four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and who else?

8. What vegetable are dill pickles made from?

9. There are two main types of eye doctors; name one of them.

10. What land mammal, native to Central and South America, has a tongue that stretches up to two feet in length?

(Anteater)