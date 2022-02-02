Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Winner Feb 2 5pm

See how many you can get right!

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. The Big Apple’ is a nickname for which US City?

(New York)

2.            In the popular folk tale, who thought the sky was falling?

(Chicken Little)

3.            Water which collects as droplets on a cold surface when humid air is in contact with it, is known as what?

(Condensation)

4.            In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?

(Shawshank Redemption/The Shank)

5.            SPELL: Anxious.

(A N X I O U S)

6.            What does 54 + 56 equal?

(110)

7.            An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?

(Amphibian)

8.            Who put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

(No one!)

9.            How many points is a touchdown worth in football?

(6)

10.         Name the middle Eastern dip made of cooked mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic.

(Hummus)

