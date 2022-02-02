$10,000 Minute Winner Feb 2 5pm
See how many you can get right!
- The Big Apple’ is a nickname for which US City?
(New York)
2. In the popular folk tale, who thought the sky was falling?
(Chicken Little)
3. Water which collects as droplets on a cold surface when humid air is in contact with it, is known as what?
(Condensation)
4. In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?
(Shawshank Redemption/The Shank)
5. SPELL: Anxious.
(A N X I O U S)
6. What does 54 + 56 equal?
(110)
7. An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?
(Amphibian)
8. Who put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
(No one!)
9. How many points is a touchdown worth in football?
(6)
10. Name the middle Eastern dip made of cooked mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic.
(Hummus)