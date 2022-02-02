$10,000 Minute Winner Feb 2 5pm

The Big Apple’ is a nickname for which US City?

2. In the popular folk tale, who thought the sky was falling?

3. Water which collects as droplets on a cold surface when humid air is in contact with it, is known as what?

4. In what film does Morgan Freeman play an inmate called Red?

5. SPELL: Anxious.

6. What does 54 + 56 equal?

7. An animal that can live on land AND in water is known as a what?

8. Who put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

9. How many points is a touchdown worth in football?

10. Name the middle Eastern dip made of cooked mashed chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice and garlic.

(Hummus)