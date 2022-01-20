$10,000 Minute Winner Jan 20 2pm won $1000!!!

What is one third of fifteen hundred?

(500)







2. What type of scientist studies and forecasts the weather?

(Meteorologist)







3. What is the name of the ship found on the Canadian 10 cent coin?

(Bluenose)







4. What is the name of the girl group that Beyonce started her musical career with?

(Destiny’s Child)







5. Which two primary colours would you mix together to get Purple?

(Blue & Red)







6. What is the term for the runner who runs last on a relay team?

(Anchor/Anchor leg)







7. ‘Monterey Jack is a type of WHAT food?

(Cheese)







8. Katniss, Rue, and Peeta are all characters from which novel-based film series?

(The Hunger Games)







9. A labradoodle is a mix between a Labrador and what other dog breed?

(Poodle)







10. SPELL: Labrador.

(L A B R A D O R)