$10,000 Minute Winner Jan 31, 5pm
How many did you get?
- How tall is a regulation basketball hoop?
(10 feet)
2. What do you call the rotating rod a ‘rotisserie’ is cooked on?
(Spit)
3. Area 52 is located in which US State?
(Nevada)
4. SPELL: Rhythm.
(R H Y T H M)
5. The platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian devil are all animals native to which Continent?
(Australia)
6. Who said E equals M C squared?
(Albert Einstein/Einstein)
7. Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods.
(Hansel & Gretel)
8. How many colours are in a rainbow?
(7 – Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet)
9. Name a sport with rackets, in which a ‘shuttlecock’ is played back and forth across a net.
(Badminton/Battledore)
10. Marvel Superhero ‘Black Widow’ is played by which American actress?
(Scarlett Johansson)