$10,000 Minute Winner Jan 31, 5pm

How many did you get?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. How tall is a regulation basketball hoop?

(10 feet)

2.            What do you call the rotating rod a ‘rotisserie’ is cooked on?

(Spit)

3.            Area 52 is located in which US State?

(Nevada)

4.            SPELL: Rhythm.

(R H Y T H M)

5.            The platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian devil are all animals native to which Continent?

(Australia)

6.            Who said E equals M C squared?

(Albert Einstein/Einstein)

7.            Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods.

(Hansel & Gretel)

8.            How many colours are in a rainbow?

(7 – Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet)

9.            Name a sport with rackets, in which a ‘shuttlecock’ is played back and forth across a net.

(Badminton/Battledore)

10.         Marvel Superhero ‘Black Widow’ is played by which American actress?

(Scarlett Johansson)

