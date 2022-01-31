$10,000 Minute Winner Jan 31, 5pm

How tall is a regulation basketball hoop?

(10 feet)







2. What do you call the rotating rod a ‘rotisserie’ is cooked on?

(Spit)







3. Area 52 is located in which US State?

(Nevada)







4. SPELL: Rhythm.

(R H Y T H M)







5. The platypus, Wombat, and Tasmanian devil are all animals native to which Continent?

(Australia)







6. Who said E equals M C squared?

(Albert Einstein/Einstein)







7. Name the German fairy tale of two sibling children that find a house made of bread, cakes, and sugar in the woods.

(Hansel & Gretel)







8. How many colours are in a rainbow?

(7 – Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet)







9. Name a sport with rackets, in which a ‘shuttlecock’ is played back and forth across a net.

(Badminton/Battledore)







10. Marvel Superhero ‘Black Widow’ is played by which American actress?

(Scarlett Johansson)