$10,000 Minute Winner Monday Jan 17 2pm

How many of these did YOU Know?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. How many balls are rolled to score a spare in bowling?

(2)

 

  1. Name one of two fruit juices used when making a Cosmopolitan cocktail.

(Cranberry or lime juice)

 

  1. Who gave the famous “I Have A Dream” speech?

(Dr. Martin Luther king Jr)

 

  1. SPELL: Cinnamon.

(C I N N A M O N)

 

  1. What blood type qualifies as a universal donor?

(O Negative)

 

  1. What is the longest running Broadway show of all time?

(Phantom of the Opera)

 

  1. What do we have on our tongues that allow us to taste the differences in different foods?

(Taste buds)

 

  1. On what continent would you find the only giraffes in the wild?

(Africa)

 

  1. Name the American actor that stars in Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, and Apollo 13.

(Tom Hanks)

 

  1. How many feet is 36 inches?

(3)

