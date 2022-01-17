$10,000 Minute Winner Monday Jan 17 2pm
How many of these did YOU Know?
-
How many balls are rolled to score a spare in bowling?
(2)
-
Name one of two fruit juices used when making a Cosmopolitan cocktail.
(Cranberry or lime juice)
-
Who gave the famous “I Have A Dream” speech?
(Dr. Martin Luther king Jr)
-
SPELL: Cinnamon.
(C I N N A M O N)
-
What blood type qualifies as a universal donor?
(O Negative)
-
What is the longest running Broadway show of all time?
(Phantom of the Opera)
-
What do we have on our tongues that allow us to taste the differences in different foods?
(Taste buds)
-
On what continent would you find the only giraffes in the wild?
(Africa)
-
Name the American actor that stars in Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, and Apollo 13.
(Tom Hanks)
-
How many feet is 36 inches?
(3)