$10,000 Minute Winner Monday Jan 17 5pm

Congratulations to Chris for getting 6/10 correct! What about you? Any of these stump you?

Kool FM's $1000 Minute

  1. What does the ‘CN’ in CN Tower stand for?

(Canadian National)

 

  1. What is a female fox called?

(Vixen)

 

  1. How many seconds are in 4 minutes?

(240)

 

  1. What tree nut is used to make marzipan?

(Almonds)

 

  1. Who is Wile E Coyote always trying to catch?

(Road Runner)

 

  1. Which  NHL team won the 2021 Stanley Cup?

(Tampa Bay Lightning)

 

  1. What part of the body is your thyroid in?

(Neck/Throat)

 

  1. How many spaces are there in a classic game of tic tac toe?

(9)

 

  1. In The Matrix, does Neo take the blue pill or the red pill?

(Red)

 

  1. SPELL: Hiatus.

(H I A T U S)

