$10,000 Minute Winner Monday Jan 17 5pm
Congratulations to Chris for getting 6/10 correct! What about you? Any of these stump you?
-
What does the ‘CN’ in CN Tower stand for?
(Canadian National)
-
What is a female fox called?
(Vixen)
-
How many seconds are in 4 minutes?
(240)
-
What tree nut is used to make marzipan?
(Almonds)
-
Who is Wile E Coyote always trying to catch?
(Road Runner)
-
Which NHL team won the 2021 Stanley Cup?
(Tampa Bay Lightning)
-
What part of the body is your thyroid in?
(Neck/Throat)
-
How many spaces are there in a classic game of tic tac toe?
(9)
-
In The Matrix, does Neo take the blue pill or the red pill?
(Red)
-
SPELL: Hiatus.
(H I A T U S)