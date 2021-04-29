Listen Live

$10,000 Thursday, April 29th At 9AM

  1. Name the sluggish tree-dwellers that are considered the slowest mammal in the world.

(Sloths)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL:Licorice.

(L I C O R I C E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the nickname for the big clock in London, England?

(Big Ben)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The ocean tides rise and fall because of the gravitational pull of what?

(The Moon)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many sides all together are on 2 squares and 3 triangles?

(17 – 2×4=8, 3×3=9, 8+9=17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. When you cook flour and fat together and use it to thicken sauces, it is known as a what?

(Roux)

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the name of the Toronto Maple Leaf’s mascot?

(Carlton/Carlton the Bear)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which temperature is warmer, 7 degrees Celsius OR 40 degrees Fahrenheit?

(7 degrees Celsius)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Which band of brothers broke up in 2013 and came back together in 2019?

(The Jonas Brothers)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Who is Wile E Coyote always trying to catch?

(Road Runner)

 

