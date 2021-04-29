$10,000 Thursday, April 29th At 9AM
How did you do?
- Name the sluggish tree-dwellers that are considered the slowest mammal in the world.
(Sloths)
- SPELL:Licorice.
(L I C O R I C E)
- What is the nickname for the big clock in London, England?
(Big Ben)
- The ocean tides rise and fall because of the gravitational pull of what?
(The Moon)
- How many sides all together are on 2 squares and 3 triangles?
(17 – 2×4=8, 3×3=9, 8+9=17)
- When you cook flour and fat together and use it to thicken sauces, it is known as a what?
(Roux)
- What is the name of the Toronto Maple Leaf’s mascot?
(Carlton/Carlton the Bear)
- Which temperature is warmer, 7 degrees Celsius OR 40 degrees Fahrenheit?
(7 degrees Celsius)
- Which band of brothers broke up in 2013 and came back together in 2019?
(The Jonas Brothers)
- Who is Wile E Coyote always trying to catch?
(Road Runner)