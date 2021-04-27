$10,000 Tuesday, April 27th At 9AM
How did you do this morning?
- Pat and her two friends are splitting on pizza. If the pizza cost $45, how much will each of them have to pay?
($15)
- Name the American singer who became known as ‘The Material Girl’ after her hit single of the same name.
(Madonna)
- From Disney’s Snow White, which of the seven dwarfs wore glasses?
(Doc)
- In basketball, what penalty is called when a player runs with the ball?
(Travelling)
- If you are heating sugar until it liquefies and becomes syrup, what are you doing to it?
(Caramelizing)
- The Ikea brand originated in which Country?
(Sweden)
- If someone is anemic, they have a deficiency in what mineral?
(Iron)
- What are the three primary colours?
(Red, Blue, Yellow)
- What is the only bird that can swim but not fly?
(Penguin)
- SPELL: Buoyant.
(B U O Y A N T)