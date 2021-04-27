Listen Live

$10,000 Tuesday, April 27th At 9AM

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. Pat and her two friends are splitting on pizza. If the pizza cost $45, how much will each of them have to pay?

($15)

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the American singer who became known as ‘The Material Girl’ after her hit single of the same name.

(Madonna)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. From Disney’s Snow White, which of the seven dwarfs wore glasses?

(Doc)

 

 

 

 

  1. In basketball, what penalty is called when a player runs with the ball?

(Travelling)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If you are heating sugar until it liquefies and becomes syrup, what are you doing to it?

(Caramelizing)

 

 

 

 

  1. The Ikea brand originated in which Country?

(Sweden)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If someone is anemic, they have a deficiency in what mineral?

(Iron)

 

 

 

 

  1. What are the three primary colours?

(Red, Blue, Yellow)

 

 

 

  1. What is the only bird that can swim but not fly?

(Penguin)

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Buoyant.

(B U O Y A N T)

 

