$10,000 Minute Monday, August 9th @ 9AM
How did you do this morning?
- Vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate make up what kind of ice cream?
(Neapolitan)
- Tim charges $20 per car he washes. If he washes 5 cars, how much money will he have made?
($100)
- SPELL: Lingerie
(L I N G E R I E)
- The song ‘Without You’ by The Kid Laroi features which famous American singer?
(Miley Cyrus)
- What team did the Toronto Blue Jays play against this past weekend?
(Boston Red Sox)
- An Atom is made up of three main components: Electrons, Protons, and what else?
(Neutrons)
- How many tentacles does an octopus typically have?
(8)
- Name the recently released Disney movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
(Jungle Cruise)
- What city would you visit to see Buckingham Palace?
(London)
- What game has players place tiles on a board to form words?
(Scrabble/Upwords)