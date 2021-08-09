Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Monday, August 9th @ 9AM

How did you do this morning?

  1. Vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate make up what kind of ice cream?
    (Neapolitan)

 

 

 

 

  1. Tim charges $20 per car he washes. If he washes 5 cars, how much money will he have made?
    ($100)

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Lingerie
    (L I N G E R I E)

 

 

 

  1. The song ‘Without You’ by The Kid Laroi features which famous American singer?
    (Miley Cyrus)

 

 

 

  1. What team did the Toronto Blue Jays play against this past weekend?
    (Boston Red Sox)

 

 

 

  1. An Atom is made up of three main components: Electrons, Protons, and what else?
    (Neutrons) 

 

  1. How many tentacles does an octopus typically have?
    (8)

 

 

 

  1. Name the recently released Disney movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.
    (Jungle Cruise)

 

 

 

  1. What city would you visit to see Buckingham Palace?
    (London)

 

 

 

 

  1. What game has players place tiles on a board to form words?
    (Scrabble/Upwords)

 

 

 

$10,000 MINUTE! It’s The Big One!