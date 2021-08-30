Listen Live

How did you do this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute
  1. Name the only continent that does NOT have the letter ‘A’ in it.
    (Europe)

 

 

 

 

  1. What plant makes up most of the Great panda’s diet?
    (Bamboo)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is three-quarters equivalent to in decimal form?
    (0.75) 

 

 

 

 

  1. ‘Maize’ is a cereal plant more commonly known as what?
    (Corn)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Mikey, Brand, Chunk, and Mouth are a group of misfit kids who find an old treasure map in what movie?
    (The Goonies)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. When the moon moves between the sun and Earth it casts a shadow on Earth. This is known as a WHAT?
    (Solar Eclipse)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Licorice.
    (L I C O R I C E)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Before ‘Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’, Mark Wahlberg was briefly a part of which American boy band?
    (New Kids on the Block)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called?
    (Origami)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What year did the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship?
    (2019)

 

Related posts

Kool FM’s $10,000 Minute for August 27th at 9am

KOOL FM’S $10,000 MINUTE FOR AUGUST 26TH AT 5PM

Kool FM’s $10,000 Minute for August 26th at 9am