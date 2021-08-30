How did you do this morning?
- Name the only continent that does NOT have the letter ‘A’ in it.
(Europe)
- What plant makes up most of the Great panda’s diet?
(Bamboo)
- What is three-quarters equivalent to in decimal form?
(0.75)
- ‘Maize’ is a cereal plant more commonly known as what?
(Corn)
- Mikey, Brand, Chunk, and Mouth are a group of misfit kids who find an old treasure map in what movie?
(The Goonies)
- When the moon moves between the sun and Earth it casts a shadow on Earth. This is known as a WHAT?
(Solar Eclipse)
- SPELL: Licorice.
(L I C O R I C E)
- Before ‘Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch’, Mark Wahlberg was briefly a part of which American boy band?
(New Kids on the Block)
- What is the Japanese art-form of paper folding called?
(Origami)
- What year did the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship?
(2019)