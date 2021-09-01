$10,000 Minute Wednesday, September 1st-9AM
How did you do this morning playing along?
- From the 1964 Disney musical film, who sang ‘A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down?’
(Mary Poppins/Julie Andrews)
- Which company is also the name of one of the longest rivers in the world?
(Amazon)
- Name the dessert consisting of a rich custard with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top.
(Crème Brûlée)
- If your child is 36 months old, how many years old are they?
(3)
- What is a community of ants referred to as?
(A Colony)
- In most North American sports, do the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes?
(Vertical)
- SPELL: Mannequin.
(M A N N E Q U IN)
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is a restaurant chain inspired by which 1994 film?
(Forrest Gump)
- What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?
(Deja vu)
- The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US State?
(Arizona)