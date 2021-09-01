Listen Live

$10,000 Minute Wednesday, September 1st-9AM

  1. From the 1964 Disney musical film, who sang ‘A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down?’
    (Mary Poppins/Julie Andrews)

 

 

 

 

  1. Which company is also the name of one of the longest rivers in the world?
    (Amazon)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Name the dessert consisting of a rich custard with a layer of hardened caramelized sugar on top.
    (Crème Brûlée)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. If your child is 36 months old, how many years old are they?
    (3)

 

 

 

 

  1. What is a community of ants referred to as?
    (A Colony)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. In most North American sports, do the referee’s shirts have horizontal or vertical stripes?
    (Vertical)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. SPELL: Mannequin.
    (M A N N E Q U IN)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Bubba Gump Shrimp Company is a restaurant chain inspired by which 1994 film?
    (Forrest Gump)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What is the term used for a feeling of having already experienced the present situation?
    (Deja vu)

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US State?
    (Arizona)

 

