Alex Baldwin Says “I Didn’t Pull The Trigger” In an Exclusive Interview

Actor Alec Baldwin gave an exclusive interview to ABC and said that he had “no idea” how a live bullet got onto the set of his film, “Rust,” but that he “didn’t pull the trigger” on the firearm that killed one person and wounded another.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” he said in his upcoming interview, which will air Tonight at 8pm on ABC.

“Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he said.

On Oct. 21, Alec Baldwin was holding an antique revolver during a dress rehearsal on the movie set when it discharged, killing the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and wounding director, Joel Souza.

On Tuesday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office issued a new search warrant detailing that investigators may have found the source of the live bullet fired by Baldwin on the “Rust” set.

Next week, a two-hour “20/20” dives into the events ahead of the shooting on the set of “Rust” and the pending investigations into what went wrong, featuring the Alec Baldwin interview and new interviews as well.

