15 Things People Who Don’t Watch TV Do Instead

Ever meet someone who doesn’t watch any TV? While it can make small talk tricky (hello, awkward weather conversations), these non-TV watchers have plenty of other ways to pass their time.

Someone on social media asked, “People who don’t watch TV: How do you spend your time?” Here are the top 15 responses:

1. Reading

A classic choice. Many people say they pick up a book instead of the remote.

2. Gaming

For younger folks, it’s often online games. Older adults lean toward board games, card games, or even mobile games.

3. Scrolling Social Media

Who needs TV drama when you’ve got juicy content on social apps? (Honourable mentions: doomscrolling and… cocktails.)

4. Home Improvement

DIYers spend time fixing up their spaces, working on their property, or tackling renovation projects.

5. Hobbies

Think woodworking, metalworking, crafts, painting, and other creative projects. Basically, all the things we say we’ll try but never get around to.

6. Relaxation Activities

Knitting, crocheting, and jigsaw puzzles make the list for those who prefer low-key ways to unwind.



7. Exercise

Walking, working out at the gym, or hitting the trails—TV-free folks stay active.

8. Playing Sports

From pick-up games with friends to organized leagues, these people are trading screen time for game time.

9. Spending Time with Loved Ones

Whether it’s hanging with kids, significant others, or even just being present with a pet, connection takes priority. (Though, let’s be real—your cat probably misses TV as much as you do.)

10. Podcasts and Music

Listening to the radio, binging podcasts, or picking up an instrument keeps them entertained.

11. Sleeping

Simple, effective, and the ultimate recharge activity.

12. “Watching the Wall”

Some folks keep it zen by, well, staring at the wall. To each their own!

13. Virtual Travel

Exploring the world via Google Maps, Google Earth, or YouTube is surprisingly popular.

14. Police Bodycam Videos

Apparently, bingeing bodycam footage on YouTube is a thing. Who knew?

15. You Know… Sex

Let’s just say, this one might explain the glow of some non-TV watchers.

So, if you’re looking to go TV-free, you’ve got plenty of options to fill your time—though, admittedly, some are more exciting than others. What would you do if you turned off the TV for good?