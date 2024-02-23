9 Guilty Pleasure Reality TV Shows You Will Love

Reality TV is popular, even if we don’t always like to admit it. It gives us a peek into the lives of others’ ability to deal with competition and challenges. From exciting survival games to social experiments, you’ve likely enjoyed reality TV at some point.

We asked you to tell us your favourite reality TV shows of all time. Here are your top 9 answers…

Jersey Shore

Starting our list is “Jersey Shore.” It’s like a big party where you follow a group of friends living and having fun at the Jersey Shore. With lots of excitement and funny moments, “Jersey Shore” is a show that lots of people enjoy.

Survivor

“Survivor” is a show where people test their skills and smarts on a deserted island. They have to do challenges, make friends, and play a strategy to stay in the game. The best part is, that the winner takes home the grand prize of a million dollars! It’s like a big adventure that keeps you on the edge of your seat!

American Idol

Who doesn’t love “American Idol”? It’s a talent show that helps singers become famous. You get to see people sing their hearts out and become stars. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions with auditions, Hollywood Week, and live performances. If it wasn’t for “American Idol” we wouldn’t have stars like Kelly Clarkson.

Big Brother

Imagine living with strangers and trying to be the last one standing. That’s “Big Brother.” It’s a show where people have to be smart and make friends to avoid getting kicked out. Loaded with drama and twists, you’ll be on the edge of your seat the whole time!

The Amazing Race

If you love excitement and travel, “The Amazing Race” is perfect. Teams of two race around the world, solving puzzles and doing challenges. It’s like a global adventure that makes us want to pack our bags and join the fun! there are two versions of the show including “The Amazing Race Canada” to check out too!

The Bachelor/Bachelorette

Ah “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” one person looks for love and a bunch more people compete for it. There are dates, rose ceremonies, and unexpected twists. It’s a mix of romance and surprises that will keep you talking at work the next day!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is a show celebrating drag queens. These amazing performers compete in challenges and showcase their talents. With lots of energy and creativity, it’s a show that celebrates being unique and different. you can catch this one on MTV.

The Real Housewives Series

“The Real Housewives” takes you into the lives of rich and glamorous women in different cities. There’s drama, luxury, and big personalities. It’s like a peek into the fancy world of high society.

Say Yes to the Dress

If you love weddings and pretty dresses, “Say Yes to the Dress” is perfect. Brides go on a journey to find their dream wedding gown. With happy moments and beautiful dresses, it’s a show that makes us smile.

So no matter what you like in your reality TV, there is something on this list for everyone! grab your popcorn, it’s almost showtime!