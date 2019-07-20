Hit the Beach For MS!

Join the MS Society, Simcoe Muskoka Chapter on Saturday, July 20th at Tyndale Park in Barrie for the 15th Annual Leap of Faith Beach Volleyball Tournament to End MS.

Teams are composed of 4-6 players. The format is mixed fours, with a minimum of 2 women required on the court at all times. Ages 16+

Each player is asked to raise a minimum of $60.00 in pledges with all proceeds going to the MS Society of Canada, Simcoe Muskoka Chapter to fund research and programs and services for those living with MS in Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Find more information and register at MSLeapofFaith.ca