16% OF PEOPLE HAVE WATCHED A TV SHOW ON THEIR PHONE, AT A WEDDING?

In a new survey of mobile viewers, 16% say that they’ve watched a show on their phone during a WEDDING. Some of that could’ve been during downtime where nothing is happening.

In general, people who are into mobile content say they watch 28% of their TV shows on their phones.

About one-in-five have watched a show or movie at a bar, and 31% have watched something in their car.

More than one-third of people admit to “double screening” at home, so that’s watching one thing on your phone while watching another thing on TV.

But some of those people aren’t really TRYING to watch both. 37% say it’s basically just a way for them to watch their own stuff, rather than the content that other people are watching in the room at the time.