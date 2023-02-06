18-Year-Old Becomes The Youngest Person To Ever Win OLG Jackpot!

A student won $48 Million on a 6/49 ticket and it was the first time she had ever bought a ticket! This is a really exciting story, but also infuriating at the same time for those of us who have been playing for years.

Juliette Lamour says she plans to keep attending school and invest most of her winnings!

Lamour is a biology student at Algoma University and bought the tickets from a convenience store after her grandfather gave her the idea.

“He said to me: ‘You just turned 18, go buy a lotto ticket, test your luck,'” Lamour said Friday when discussing her win at a media event announcing the news. “So, I did.”