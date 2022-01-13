1926 Skate For Alzheimers

Join us February 21st at Webers Starbucks Rink and skate with Steve McNeil in support of the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County (ASSC).

2022 marks the 10th anniversary that Steve has been skating across the country for Alzheimer’s. This year, like everything else, is a bit different; he will be skating in ten cities and towns across Ontario only. Steve will skate for 19 hours and 26 minutes as a tribute to his mom Eunice who was born in 1926, and for all the family members and care partners looking after loved ones who are living with dementia.

McNeil, 60, is an Etobicoke mail carrier and a recreational hockey referee. He begins the marathon skate at 00:01 hours (12:01am) and skates until 19:26 hours (7:26pm) Steve skates mostly alone overnight but welcomes company any time of the day or night at or on the ice.

Steve has skated in pouring rain, a blizzard and in extreme cold. He says, however, that his marathon skates are nothing compared to the time and effort caregivers devote to family members with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

McNeil is an avid music fan and AC/DC is an all-time favourite; he listens to them throughout the entire skate. The co-founder of AC/DC, Malcom Young, was diagnosed with dementia in 2014 and died from the effects of dementia in 2017. While skating in Calgary, Young’s son paid Steve a visit and donated $19,260 to the cause.

Steve suggests a donation of $19.26, but any amount is genuinely appreciated and warmly received. All funds raised stay in Simcoe County to support the programs and services offered by ASSC to the 10,500 people living with dementia in Simcoe County.

Thanks to a very generous anonymous donor, every single dollar donated on February 21st at Webers Starbucks Rink will be matched dollar for dollar. ASSC invites and encourages everyone to get on the ice with Steve, invited dignitaries and maybe even a celebrity or two. Or drop by with your donation and to cheer him on.

For more details and to donate click HERE.