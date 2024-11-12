Join us for the Noella Tree Lighting Celebration and The Santa Claus Parade!

The excitement is building in Downtown Barrie as the community prepares to welcome the holiday season in style! This year, the celebrations are set to be bigger and brighter than ever, featuring a series of spectacular events that will delight attendees of all ages. Here’s what to expect as Barrie transforms into a festive wonderland:

The 75th Annual Barrie Santa Claus Parade

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 16th, 2024! The 75th Annual Barrie Santa Claus Parade, hosted by the Barrie Chamber of Commerce, will march through the city streets starting at 5 p.m. at Lakeshore and Tiffin. This beloved tradition began in 1949 and has become an essential part of Barrie’s holiday celebrations, bringing joy and unity to the community.

The Chamber of Commerce continues to showcase its commitment to community spirit and local business support through this parade, featuring vibrant floats, lively marching bands, and festive decorations that light up the evening and fill the city with holiday cheer.

New Santa Claus Parade Shuttle

Getting to the festivities has never been easier! Take advantage of the free Santa Shuttle, which runs a convenient loop from Bayfield Mall with stops at Tiffin at Essa, Bradford at Victoria, and Bradford at Dunlop. The first shuttle departs at 4:15 p.m., with buses running every 15 minutes, so you’ll have plenty of time to grab a spot and soak in the pre-parade excitement.

Noella Tree Lighting Celebration & Festive Weekend

Stay after the parade for the Noella Tree Lighting Celebration, where live music and dazzling fireworks await! Headlining the event will be DogHouse Orchestra, who will take the stage following the Santa Claus Parade and Barrie’s brilliant firework display.

The festivities don’t stop there. On November 16th and 17th, Downtown Barrie will transform into a holiday hub featuring a range of family-friendly activities and seasonal attractions:

Family Activities Starting at 1 p.m. (Saturday) : Bring the kids and enjoy an afternoon of fun before the parade kicks off.



: Bring the kids and enjoy an afternoon of fun before the parade kicks off. Live Music : Enjoy performances by local talents including James Gray, who will set the tone for the parade, and Choir Revolution, who will lead the crowd in heartwarming sing-alongs.



: Enjoy performances by local talents including James Gray, who will set the tone for the parade, and Choir Revolution, who will lead the crowd in heartwarming sing-alongs. Inflatables & Craft Stations : Experience themed inflatables and hands-on ornament art activities where you can create your own festive decorations to hang on Barrie’s winter tree.



: Experience themed inflatables and hands-on ornament art activities where you can create your own festive decorations to hang on Barrie’s winter tree. Local Artisan Market : Browse one-of-a-kind gifts from over 20 local vendors set up at Meridian Place. A perfect spot to shop for unique holiday presents!



: Browse one-of-a-kind gifts from over 20 local vendors set up at Meridian Place. A perfect spot to shop for unique holiday presents! Fireworks Display: Watch as the sky above Downtown Barrie lights up with a stunning fireworks show to officially usher in the holiday season.

Sunday Festive Market & Tree Lot

Return on Sunday, November 17th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more holiday fun! The Festive Market at Meridian Place will feature local artisans and a festive tree lot with proceeds going to Hospice Simcoe. It’s the ideal time to find that special gift and explore the charming shops and restaurants in Downtown Barrie.

Don’t miss out on the holiday magic! Whether it’s the parade, live music, artisan market, or fireworks, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Gather your family, invite your friends, and come celebrate the start of the festive season in the heart of Barrie.