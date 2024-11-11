City of Barrie to commemorate Remembrance Day

To honour and recognize those who have served our country, Barrie's Royal Canadian Legion Branch and the City of Barrie join communities across Canada in commemorating Remembrance Day. This year marks the 106th anniversary of the end of the First World War and the 79th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Five Cadets on rotating shifts will stand vigil at Memorial Square on November 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight, and on November 11 from 6 to 9:30 a.m.

The City also invites the public to participate in the Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony on November 11 at 10 a.m. The parade will start along Dunlop Street at Mulcaster and march towards the Five Points intersection halting in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square for the ceremony. During the ceremony, a Feu De Joie (blank gunfire consisting of a rifle salute) will take place. Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. followed by the laying of wreaths.

To facilitate the Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade, the following road closures with no on-street parking will be in effect from 6 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. on November 11:

Dunlop Street from Clapperton Street to Mulcaster Street

Dunlop Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street

Owen Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street

The intersection of Dunlop Street East and Mulcaster Street will remain open for northbound and southbound traffic along Mulcaster Street until 9:30 am. At that time, the intersection will be closed until approximately 12:30 pm to facilitate the parade’s movement towards Meridian Square.

The closure impacts Mulcaster Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street, and Mulcaster Street from Dunlop Street to Lakeshore Mews to allow the parade to pass safely through the intersection at Dunlop Street and Mulcaster Street.

Members of the community, local organizations or businesses who would like to lay a wreath at the Memorial Square Cenotaph, are asked to call the Legion at 705-728-1412 to make arrangements in advance for their wreath to be respectfully placed before the ceremony. Requests should be submitted by Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m. The wreaths will be removed on Wednesday, November 13, at noon. The public is reminded if they would like to keep their wreath to please pick it up beforehand.

Veterans also ride Barrie Transit free of charge, with one companion, all day on Remembrance Day by showing anything that identifies their status as a veteran.

Remembrance Day Flags



Each fall, the City displays Remembrance Day flags throughout the downtown and waterfront. This year, 16 new flags were added to the series honouring local veterans, and flag locations and details can be viewed on an interactive map.

For more information, visit barrie.ca/RemembranceDay.

