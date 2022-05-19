Barrie City Councilor Makes Good On A Wager

Back in April I was a part of Dancing with the Stars in support of Easter Seals at Liberty North in Barrie with 6 others. We spent many weeks rehearsing, practicing a home and of course raising money for our Easter Seals kids. The money raised goes towards mobility devices to increase independence, but also to send kids to a fully accessible camp.

And that night we raised a lot of money! Over $80,000 in fact! (Thank you to everyone who came out or donated directly)

It was a wonderful experience but made even more fun by fellow contestant and Barrie city Councilor Natalie Harris when she messaged me with an interesting wager.

She suggested that whoever raises the least amount of money will get the other person’s name tattooed on them! Never one to back down from a challenge I happily agreed.

Natalie didn’t win but she sure was a good sport and today she made good on that wager…

Looks pretty good right? A permanent reminder of the fun we had for a great cause that put a smile on many kids’ faces.

You can find out more about the work Easter Seals does here ~ Amy