2020 WOMEN IN BUSINESS AWARDS… AND THE WINNERS ARE!

The Barrie Chamber of Commerce gave out six awards to outstanding women in Business in our community Thursday afternoon.

The sold-out event was held at Liberty North, where hundreds turned out to support this very important event! I new award was added this year, the Woman in Trade award!

This year’s keynote speaker was Jamie McMillan, a Journeyman Ironworker / Boilermaker and founder of KickAss Careers. Jamie became an ironworker in 2002 when women only represented 2 per cent of the workforce across Canada and the United States.

Just ahead of International Woman’s Day. The awards seek to honour the exemplary work of women in the business sector.

2020 WOMEN IN BUSINESS AWARD WINNERS