2021 BRIDGET’S RUN – VIRTUAL

1 in 4 pregnancies end in a loss. This staggering number means we are all likely connected to someone who is grieving the loss of a baby.

You can do something to honour and support those families. Participate in the 2021 Bridget’s Run.

This virtual event takes place October 16th and is open to walkers, runners and even bunny hoppers.

The money raised will go to Bridget’s Bunnies and their community partners, offering pregnancy and infant loss support.

For more details, click HERE.