2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced!

It’s official! The educational American Girl Dolls, game-changing board game Risk, and universal plaything sand have been inducted today into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The winning toys were chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included Battleship, billiards, Cabbage Patch Kids, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Mahjong, Masters of the Universe, piñata, the Settlers of Catan, and toy fire engine.

The National Toy Hall of Fame® was established in 1998, recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period. Each year, the prestigious hall inducts new honourees and showcases both new and historic versions of classic toys beloved by generations. Anyone can nominate a toy to the National Toy Hall of Fame.