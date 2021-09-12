Follow the signs and take part in the fully interactive 2021 Simcoe Muskoka Virtual Walk of Hope for Ovarian Cancer!

Choose to walk one or several routes in the area, each dedicated to someone who has battled ovarian cancer.

Scan the QR codes to hear their stories, messages from supporters, and maybe even win a prize!

Walk at your own pace, on your own time, and when the weather is best! Then, on Sunday, September 12th at 11:30am, join the live virtual event featuring spokespersons, musical guests, and more!

Register as an individual, a team or simply sponsor someone else to walk in your place.

For more details and to register, click HERE.