2021’S “DIRTY DOZEN” LIST OF FRUITS AND VEGGIES WITH THE MOST PESTICIDES

Something called the Environmental Working Group puts out a list each year called the “Dirty Dozen”, or the 12 fruits and vegetables that tend to be covered in the most pesticides.

Here’s what they said this year.

1. Strawberries. They’re at the top for the sixth year in a row.

2. Spinach.

3. Kale.

4. Nectarines.

5. Apples.

6. Grapes.

7. Cherries.

8. Peaches.

9. Pears.

10. Bell peppers and hot peppers.

11. Tomatoes.

12. Celery.

They say the CLEANEST options are avocadoes, corn, pineapples, onions, and papayas. Or just buy organic and don’t worry about it.